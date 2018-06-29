This summer, wear chic shades made from recycled plastic

Costa Sunglasses and Sunski are two companies now offering fab frames that are entirely recycled. You can be green and gorgeous!

What if you could have a pair of really fabulous sunglasses and know that they were made entirely from recycled plastic? Then summer's ultimate accessory would not only be functional and fashionable, but eco-friendly, too. A number of brands are catching on to this trend, realizing that consumers want products that cause less harm to the planet. Two such companies are Sunski and Costa Sunglasses, both of which have launched new lines of shades made from recycled plastic this year.

Sunski

© Sunski (used with permission) © Sunski (used with permission)

Sunski is the most budget-friendly option. The frames are 100 percent recycled plastic, with a lightweight yet solid feel. These sunglasses won't slip down your nose during vigorous physical activity. As an avid CrossFitter who's often running sweaty splits, these are my go-to shades for exercise.

The glasses are 3D printed in San Francisco. Lenses are polarized and glasses come with a microfibre cleaning bag and hard paper case. All products have a Forever Guarantee, which promises to repair normal wear-and-tear on Sunski glasses. (As the website points out, this does not include "backing over them with your car or melting them in a fire pit".)

Sunski has been recognized for its eco-friendly values. It was recently awarded the Business Of The Year Award by the Save The Waves Coalition, and has been a member of 1% For The Planet since its founding. Each pair of sunglasses is $68. Shop shades here.

Costa x Bureo

© Costa Sunglasses (used with permission) © Costa Sunglasses (used with permission)

Take your eco-friendly fashion to the next level with new shades by Costa Sunglasses, in partnership with Bureo (the same company that makes recycled plastic skateboards and ocean plastic Jenga). These new glasses are made from old fishing nets, collected through a community-supported program in Chile called Net Positiva, and they represent Costa's next step in the fight against unnecessary plastic pollution.

Fishing nets are a real danger, explains Holly Rush, CEO of Costa Sunglasses:

"Nets lost at sea are four times more harmful than all other forms of ocean plastic pollution combined. This new collection is a positive step towards untangling our oceans and creating awareness for the dangers our oceans are facing."

By paying fishermen to collect these stray nets, it creates value in a discarded material and generates a net positive impact. A press release states that Bureo has collected more than 220,000 pounds of discarded fishing nets to date. By expanding the sunglass line to use the resulting product, Costa supports the ongoing ocean cleanup effort.

The collection has four new frame styles (two male/unisex, two female) that are all 100 percent recycled fishing nets, featuring mineral glass polarized lenses, recycled aluminum logos, recyclable temple and foam nose pads, and a matte finish. They range from $199 to $269. Shop collection here.