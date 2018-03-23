Farm to Feet socks are made entirely in the U.S.

From the wool and elastic to the paper packaging and ink, every part of these socks is American-made.

Farm to Feet is a sock manufacturer that takes "made in America" to a whole new level. Not only are the company's socks made in a factory in Mt. Airy, North Carolina, by more than 200 local employees, but all the materials are sourced from within the United States. This includes wool from sheep raised in Western states, nylon, and elastic. Even the packaging, ink, and fonts are made in the U.S.

Farm to Feet was launched in 2013 by Nester Hosiery, a larger parent company that produces socks for a number of brands, including Woolrich, Rocky, Georgia Boot, and Durango. Nester Hosiery has been aggressive in improving its sustainability practices, being the first U.S. manufacturer to join the Bluesign certification and the first to submit a facility self-assessment to the Sustainable Apparel Coalition’s Higg Index in 2012.

A media rep told TreeHugger that, over the past five years, Nester has "reduced their water and energy usage through the implementation of steam tumblers (reduced washing and drying steps, time, water, and energy), dumpster dive initiatives, and a proprietary software they built from the bottom up to track their materials, processes, manufacturing, and shipping."

In other words, this is a company that's really trying to make a difference by reducing its environmental impact.

Farm to Feet/Screen capture Farm to Feet/Screen capture

The performance merino socks for men, women, and children are designed according to their purpose, whether for hiking, playing sports, doing outdoor snow sports, everyday use, hunting/fishing, or tactical purposes. They feature "a Comfort Compression Fit with increased compression from the Achilles through to the middle arch that provides superb fit" and seamless toe closures.

Best of all, Farm to Feet offers a lifetime guarantee. If you're unhappy with the performance of your socks, or if they wear out prematurely, the company will refund or replace them, while recycling all old socks that are sent back. It's always great to see a company with this sort of policy; it shows confidence in the quality of the product and refreshing environmental commitment.

© Farm to Feet © Farm to Feet

When the time comes to buy yourself some new socks, and you like the idea of supporting domestic industries, then Farm to Feet is a great place to start looking.