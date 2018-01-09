Beautiful gold jewelry comes from recycled computer motherboards

Dell has partnered with designer Nikki Reid to create a jewelry line that has 99% less impact on the planet than if it were traditionally mined.

Did you know that only 12.5 percent of electronics are responsibly recycled globally? Many of these devices contain precious metals, such as gold, silver, copper, and palladium. It is estimated that, every year, Americans throw away more than $60 million-worth of gold and silver in phones alone.

Considering how environmentally damaging mining is (not to mention the human toll which I've written about in the context of cobalt), it would make sense to salvage those metals and repurpose them, but few companies have bothered doing so. Mining is still cheap enough to justify its continuation.

Computer company Dell, however, has taken a different approach. It is pursuing a number of progressive recycling projects, one of which is a partnership with Nikki Reid, a jewelry and fashion designer from Los Angeles.

Together, Dell and Reid have just launched a line of jewelry made entirely from upcycled 14- and 18-carat gold, collected from old computer motherboards. The line is called "The Circular Collection" and it is a wonderful example of what's achievable when the reuse of resources is prioritized.

© Dell -- The gold recycling process up close

A press release for The Circular Collection states that the gold reclamation process has a 99 percent lower environmental impact than traditionally mined gold. To quote Dell vice-chairman Jeff Clarke:

"Materials innovation -- where and how we source things like plastic, carbon fiber and now gold for our products -- is increasingly important for us. When you think about the fact that there is 800x more gold in a ton of motherboards than a ton of ore from the earth, you start to realize the enormous opportunity we have to put valuable materials to work."

© Dell

© Dell

The collection is beautiful. The pieces are delicate, made with sustainably sourced opals. They range in price from $78 (a simple ring) to $348 (cufflinks). All are made in the USA. Learn more below: