Kelp jerky start-up blows through crowdfunding goal

I've written before about grand claims that 3D seaweed farms could heal our oceans and save our climate. While there's good reason to be beyond skeptical about any claims of a 'magic bullet' solution to climate change, it's hard to argue with the idea that kelp farming—which requires no fresh water, fertilizer, or dry land and actually helps reverse ocean acidification and sequester carbon— has the potential to be significantly more sustainable than land-based farming.

That's especially if kelp is being used to replacing beef in our diets.

That's probably one of the reasons why Akua's crowdfunding campaign to launch a shelf-stable brand of kelp and mushroom 'jerky' has already raised more than double its original goal. They're planning to use that money to fund their first full production run, buy fully recyclable packaging (at twice the cost of regular packaging!), and also build an online store so they can sell their kelp jerky around the world.

But what exactly is this stuff? Here's the skinny from Akua's kickstarter page:

After a year of R&D, we’re ready to launch our first product, Kelp Jerky to the world - a delicious, savory, vegan jerky in 3 flavors made with kelp, mushrooms, and superfoods - the only high-protein, high-fiber, plant-based snack on the market that’s free from refined sugar, soy, and gluten. [...] Our Kelp Jerky is packed with outrageously delicious flavors like our sea salt & sesame with hints of nori, our "High Thai'd" with turmeric and coconut, and our rosemary BBQ with a touch of maple, all layered on top of hints of umami mushroom and mineral-rich sugar kelp.

BTW, for backers of $3,000 or more, Akua's even offering an opportunity to create your own kelp jerky flavor. Anyhow, check it out. And if you're someone who'd like to have more kelp in your life, then it's probably a good idea to back Akua now. Once they get their jerky brand underway, their plans for future products include kelp burgers, kelp sausages, kelp broth, kelp noodles, kelp dressings, and more.

Stay tuned.