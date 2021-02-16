'Space of Mind' Is a Versatile Modular Cabin for Working, Relaxing, and Sleeping

Whether we like it or not, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed many aspects of our daily lives: from the way we go shopping, to how we do our laundry, how we work, and to even potentially influencing how we design our offices, bathrooms, kitchens and ventilation systems in the future.

Certainly, with large numbers of people now working from home, many have highlighted the growing need for creating more flexible, multifunctional spaces that can serve a number of roles -- spaces for working, relaxing and sleeping in. While some of these redesigned schemes might be retroactively set up within the home itself, some propose using a completely separate structure, such as this versatile, prefabricated modular unit designed by Finland's Studio Puisto, which can serve to fulfill a variety of functions -- it can act as a workspace, a guest bedroom, even as a mini-gym.

Measuring only 107 square feet (10 square meters), the Space of Mind cabin was developed in collaboration with furniture company Made By Choice as a response to the current uncertain situation we find ourselves in, says Studio Puisto:

"As a concept, Space of Mind was initially developed in response to the on-going pandemic. With many of us now spending significantly more time at home than ever before, our collective notion of a ‘home away from home’ needed to be redefined to fit our newly limited range for travel. No matter whether it is placed in a backyard, rooftop terrace or even the nearby forest, Space of Mind acts as a spatial solution that fosters a similar experience – just without leaving home."

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

Constructed mostly out of wood, the cabin has been designed to be lightweight and is prefabricated in a factory, so it can be easily transported to remote locations, and installed via crane or helicopter, with minimal damage to a site.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

The cabin's angular shape on the outside offers what the designers call an "element of surprise" to the design, while the overhang provides a bit of shelter from rain.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

The module's interior has been designed to ensure that it can be easily modified to a user's particular needs, says the firm:

"Space of Mind is a modern cabin that acts as a dedicated space to think, recharge and unwind – somewhere we can find our own peace of mind. How we find that peace of mind looks different for all of us. Therefore, an integral aspect to the design of Space of Mind is its versatility and adaptability. Through a modular system, Space of Mind can serve as anything from a spare bedroom to a gym to a home office with the flexibility to be placed nearly anywhere in the world."

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

The cabin's interior modular system includes a clever slot-and-lock system of wooden pegs that attach to the cabin's main structure, and can be reconfigured around to "lock-in" different pieces of furniture or accessories, like side tables or places to hang clothes.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

The firm says it's both a "blank slate" and a "puzzle," and allows users to modify the space over time as needed.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

The cabin also comes with a variety of options for cladding and support. For instance, it could either come clad in larch wood (as shown in the photos), or in black tar paper, or galvanized steel with standing seams.

In addition, the foundations can be done with either removable helical piers or concrete, meaning that the cabin could be adapted to different climates and terrains. Besides these features, it's also possible to purchase add-on options like wool carpets, a detached composting toilet, outdoor kitchen or storage elements.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

As noted on the Space of Mind's dedicated website, these diverse features mean that the cabins could also be used on a larger scale in "micro-hospitality" models where simpler, off-grid accommodations are needed, and guest stays can be booked and managed via an app and a keyless system for visitor access. During the low season, the cabins could be moved elsewhere, or converted toward other uses.

Marc Goodwin, Archmospheres

So while such a cabin could be a new home office or a yoga studio out in the backyard, the unit's versatility means that it also could easily function as a mini-hotel room out in nature, where guests can unplug and reconnect with the natural world. To find out more, visit Space of Mind and Studio Puisto, and Instagram.