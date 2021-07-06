Solar Now Powers 13 MGM Resort Properties on the Las Vegas Strip

Harnessing the energy of the hot desert sun. That’s exactly what MGM Resorts International is now doing to power its properties on the Las Vegas Strip.

Earlier this week, the resort giant flipped the switch and launched its 100-megawatt solar array which now provides a whopping 90% of its average daytime power use to 13 properties, including the Bellagio, ARIA, Mandalay Bay, and MGM Grand. So, the next time you hit that jackpot, you can thank the sun.

Developed with Invenergy, MGM’s Mega Solar Array is located 30 miles outside of Las Vegas on a dry lake bed. With north of 323,000 solar panels collecting energy on the 640-acre farm, it will produce the equivalent to the amount of power used annually by 27,000 homes.

Powering up more than 36,000 rooms with sunlight, even if it’s in a desert of clear blue skies, is a big step—especially for a company driven to reduce its carbon footprint. MGM Resorts has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions 50% by 2030 and source 100% renewable electricity in the United States and 80% globally by 2030.

For Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts, it’s the latest step forward to achieving the company’s goal of environmental sustainability. “We’re positioned to make a meaningful difference in the fight against climate change,” he said.

MGM Resorts, which owns a 26,000 solar panel array on the Mandalay Bay rooftop providing enough energy to power the equivalent of 1,300 homes, isn’t the only resort company to wisely use the sun’s rays. Wynn Las Vegas has a 160-acre solar park that helps light its many guestrooms. It’s a move that’s being applauded by state leaders, including Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, who attended the solaring-up event.

“Powering so much of the Strip with clean, renewable energy sends a powerful message about Nevada’s role as a national leader in renewable energy and our commitment to fighting climate change,” Sisolak said.

As Sisolak stated, Nevada itself is making headway to becoming a leader in renewable energy with a goal to reach 50 percent clean energy by 2030. The city of Las Vegas is also in on the action. A new report, "Shining Cities 2020: The Top U.S. Cities for Solar Energy," placed Las Vegas seventh in the country in a ranking of the nation’s top solar cities ahead of Houston, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

With city government buildings in Las Vegas already operating on 100% renewable energy, rooftop solar installations increasing and private companies, like MGM Resorts and Wynn Las Vegas, relying more heavily on clean energy, Nevada is moving toward electricity independence.

MGM Resorts is also no stranger to environmental and waste awareness. For years the company has been motivated to not only produce and use renewable energy but also to recycle and limit waste with many green-friendly programs under its belt.