Not much that's green at the Interior Design Show



Ten years ago I wrote "this TreeHugger always covers the Interior Design Show in Toronto and finds a week worth of posts on good green design." Five years ago all the companies would say "sustainability is baked in" but I thought sustainable design was MIA. Now, nobody even bothers, and I can barely put a slideshow together of things that might interest a TreeHugger.

But there are still things to see, particularly from the young designers in the Designboom section. But even it is smaller than it used to be. The display is designed by students at the Ryerson School of Interior Design where I teach sustainable design, and this year's booth is low key but effective.