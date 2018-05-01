9 summer hats that are stylish and sustainable

1. Janessa Leoné

It's that time of year when we all need to brush up on our sun protection skills. After months of grey skies and cold temperatures, the warm sun feels like a long-awaited gift, but it must be handled cautiously. Especially in the 'shoulder' seasons like May/June and September/October, when it doesn't seem as hot, the sun can still be harmful. Wearing a hat is an effective and stylish way to keep your face protected, so we've compiled a list of our favorite hats from the sustainable fashion world. These cover a broad range of styles and uses, so find what works best for you.

Janessa Leoné is a high-end accessories brand based in Los Angeles, but there is more to the price tag than just a name. These hats are handmade in the U.S., using carefully-sourced quality materials. The panama straw hats take 8-10 hours each to finish, using toquilla straw grown in Ecuador. They are meant to last a lifetime, if cared for properly. Being weather-resistant, they also provide natural UV protection. And, of course, straw is entirely biodegradable, which we love. Prices start at $147.