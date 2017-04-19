10 casual shoes and sandals for vegans

Get ready for warm weather with these casual vegan shoes and sandals. To make it even better, we’ve tried to find vegan footwear with the least amount of virgin plastic, especially toxic polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is often used as a substitute for leather. These shoes are made mostly from natural fibers – the best choice for animals and the planet.

Z shoes have natural rubber soles and organic cotton uppers. Cotton is dyed with plant dyes, and contain no plastic. The materials are sourced in the Amazon rainforest, where Indigenous workers are paid fair wages to make them. Z Shoes has a single, simple design for men and women, with two color options per gender.

Women’s or Men’s Original, $88

