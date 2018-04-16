Photo: Western grebes walk on water

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo, California.

Well look at them go! While they appear to actually be doing more of a scoot than a walk, these western grebes photographed by Rick Derevan are clearly showing off some skilles. Rick explains:

This is mating behavior among Western and Clark's Grebes. I've read that the "rushing" grebes could be both males, competing for a female or a male and female, solidifying the pair bond. And they are the largest vertebrates able to "walk" on water, because they can take 14-20 steps per second, compared to 5-6 for a fast human. It's a kick to watch.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

