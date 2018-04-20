Photo: Allen's hummingbird nips on nectar

Our photo of the day seems to capture the impossible.

Given that a hummingbird beats its wings around 70 times per second in flight (and over 200 times per second while diving), it's wonderful to see this magical photo by DeeDee Gollwitzer in which the tiny quick pixie is frozen in time. Hummingbirds are notorious gluttons for nectar, a requirement to keep their turbo-charged metabolisms fueled. By some accounts, they can drink 14 times their body weight in nectar each day – yet look at that slim figure!

See more facts and photos here: 16 dazzling facts about hummingbirds

