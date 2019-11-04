The beauty of wind turbines

The beauty of wind farms



Back in 2005, when many were being NIMBY about wind turbines, environmentalist David Suzuki wrote and article for the New Scientist titled The beauty of wind farms. In our brief coverage I noted "He has one of the most beautiful backyards on the face of the planet and is welcoming windfarms to it" in the fight against climate change.

If one day I look from my cabin’s porch and see a row of windmills spinning in the distance, I won’t curse them. I will praise them. It will mean we are finally getting somewhere.

It was hugely controversial at the time, and to this day, people who call themselves environmentalists complain that they don't want to look at turbines. I have always found wind turbines to be magnificent works of design and engineering, and never tire of looking at them. Neither does photographer Joan Sullivan.