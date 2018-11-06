Photo: Snake mimic caterpillar may be the coolest caterpillar of all (with video)

Our photo of the day is a lesson in the cleverest camouflage.

We've shown Hemeroplanes triptolemus before, a crazy cool snake mimic caterpillar photographed by Andreas Kay in the rainforest of Ecuador. But this time we have video! Andreas explains:

"When disturbed this larva of a sphinx moth expands and exposes the underside of the first body segments, mimicking a snake head with black eyes and even light reflections. Sometimes it also strikes like a snake to deter predators such as lizards or birds."

We should all be so lucky to be able to suddenly look like a snake!

