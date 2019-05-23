Photo of the day: Send us your nature pictures!

Here's how to have your pictures featured for our Photo of the Day.

Each morning we select a photo from our TreeHugger Flickr pool to feature as the photo of the day. Today, Flickr is closed for business as they do scheduled maintenance, which gives us the perfect opportunity to make a call for photos. If you have a nature or wildlife photo you would like to share with us, we would love to see it! And if you have other kinds of photos, we'd love to see those as well.

You can head to our Flickr pool (once they're back up, of course). Alternatively, for anyone not on Flickr, you can send a photo you have taken with your name and a description to photos@treehugger.com, please include "Photo of the day" in the subject line.