Photo: Your feel-good photo of the day, brought to you by lions!

Purr, snuggle, awww, repeat.

E Flen writes of his stunning shot of mom and cubs in Kenya's Maasai Mara National Reserve, "Such shows of affection almost make you forget that these big cats are skilled hunters and trained killers." So true, we just want to cozy up to them and break out the kitty toys. Very big kitty toys.

As it turns out, the lady lions do most of the hunting while the male lion associated with a pride stays home and watches the kids. Lionesses are the better hunters given their size, speed and agility. Plus, no pesky manes to impede progress and cause overheating. Go, ladies! Thanks to E Flen for such an inspiring photograph.

