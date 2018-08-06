Photo: Young Swainson's hawks fill the nest

Our photo of the day comes from Sage Junction, Idaho.

What gorgeous young Swainson's hawks, at that unique juncture where the cuteness of chicks begins to merge into the majesty of their future adult selves. This fabulous photo was taken by Gary Ellwein, who writes: "I've been monitoring this nest for several weeks. A couple days after this image was captured, there were three fledged hawks in the tree with the parents." All grown up and ready for the world.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

