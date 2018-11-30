Reader's Photos
Photo: Young robin shows off its star-spangled chest
The way forward is here
Advertisement

Photo: Young robin shows off its star-spangled chest
1 of 1381
Young robin
credit: Robunku / Flickr

Our photo of the day is all about spots.

Most of us recognize American robins by their rust-red breast, but the juveniles of the species look a bit different, as you can see in this sweet shot by photographer Robunku. While you can see those warmer colors starting to peek through, what's most notable is that spattering of specks and spots that will soon give way to a more solid plumage.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

1 of 1381
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
November 30, 2018

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2018 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved