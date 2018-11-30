Photo: Young robin shows off its star-spangled chest

Our photo of the day is all about spots.

Most of us recognize American robins by their rust-red breast, but the juveniles of the species look a bit different, as you can see in this sweet shot by photographer Robunku. While you can see those warmer colors starting to peek through, what's most notable is that spattering of specks and spots that will soon give way to a more solid plumage.

