Photo: Young peregrine falcon soaks up the sunrise

Our photo of the day shows the fastest bird in the world at rest.

The word "peregrine" comes from the Latin for pilgrim or foreign traveler, and indeed these incredible falcons can be found all over the world. Of their many impressive feats, perhaps they are best known as the fastest bird in the world. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology explains that their average cruising speed is 24 to 33 mph, with turbo boosts up to 67 mph when in pursuit of a meal. When dropping on prey with their wings closed, they plummet at speeds of up to a stunning 238 mph! Yet they also apparently know how to take some time to savor the sun, like the youth shown here beautifully photographed DeeDee Gollwitzer.

