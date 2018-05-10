Photo: Young peregrine dreams of flight

Is this juvenile peregrine literally dreaming of flight? I'm not an avian mindreader, so call the title poetic license – but soon she will take to the sky. Photographer DeeDee Gollwitzer writes of the scene:

Soon this young falcon will spread her wings and fly to become one of nature's fastest, finest flying machines. This should occur by the end of this week. It will begin with a hop - jump and progress to longer hops and longer jumps until her wings can sustain her in flight.

