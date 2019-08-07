Photo: Young peregrine displays its perfect form

Our photo of the day comes from above the Pacific Ocean.

What feats of derring-do will this juvenile falcon soon be capable of?

One of the world's fastest birds of prey, the impeccably beautiful peregrine falcon can reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour when diving for prey. Talk about power flying! Regarded by many as one of the noblest birds of prey, even at a young age, like this juvenile photographed by DeeDee Gollwitzer, peregrines exhibit form, grace and power like few other birds around.

