Photo: Two young herons master the roost
Photo: Two young herons master the roost
Young herons
credit: Bill Amidon/Flickr

Our photo of the day features a pair of young great blue herons in a tête-à-tête.

We're so accustomed to seeing herons standing statue-still in the water or slicing aerodynamically through the air, that this photo comes as kind of a surprise: Two youths effortlessly commandeering the roost, teetering in the treetops high above the ground. And in a pose that couldn't be any sweeter to human eyes, no less. Thanks to photographer Bill Amidon sharing the photo with us; it must have been a lovely sight to see.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Melissa Breyer
June 26, 2018

