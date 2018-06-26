Photo: Two young herons master the roost

Our photo of the day features a pair of young great blue herons in a tête-à-tête.

We're so accustomed to seeing herons standing statue-still in the water or slicing aerodynamically through the air, that this photo comes as kind of a surprise: Two youths effortlessly commandeering the roost, teetering in the treetops high above the ground. And in a pose that couldn't be any sweeter to human eyes, no less. Thanks to photographer Bill Amidon sharing the photo with us; it must have been a lovely sight to see.

