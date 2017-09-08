Photo: Young great gray owl right before take-off

Our wise photo of the day comes from Oregon's Siskiyou Mountains.

As one of the tallest of owls, there's little question as to how the great gray owl (Strix nebulosa) got its name. It's great; it's gray, bingo! This beautiful youngster was photographed by Mark Heatherington who writes: "I spotted an adult with this immature, but was only able to catch the youngster. He or she was constantly repeating the “begging call” which was completely ignored by the adult, which soon flew off. The youngster gave me one last glance and then followed."

