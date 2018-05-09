Photo: Young foxes frolic in the field

Our photo of the day features two young foxes at play, photographed by Sam McMillan who was not only lucky enough to encounter this joyful scenario, but to have had his camera on hand. As Roman philosopher Seneca is reported to have said, "Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity" ... which would make Sam lucky indeed; though we'd never discount preparation ... and camera skills!

