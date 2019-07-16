Photo: Young Eastern bluebird takes a dip

Our photo of the day comes from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Photographer Gene Baucom took this sweet shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, writing that the juvenile Eastern bluebird was taking a cool dip on a hot summer day. Doesn't that look refreshing?

