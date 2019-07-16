Reader's Photos
Photo: Young Eastern bluebird takes a dip
The way forward is here
Advertisement

Photo: Young Eastern bluebird takes a dip
1 of 1508
bluebird
credit: Gene Baucom / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Photographer Gene Baucom took this sweet shot in Charlotte, North Carolina, writing that the juvenile Eastern bluebird was taking a cool dip on a hot summer day. Doesn't that look refreshing?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

1 of 1508
Melissa Breyer
Melissa Breyer MelissaBreyer
July 16, 2019

More Slideshows

Show more slideshows
Copyright © 2019 Narrative Content Group. All Rights Reserved