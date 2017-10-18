Photo: Young cedar waxwing boasts an unusual blush

Photographer Bill Amidon calls this beautiful blushing beauty an "unusually rosy waxwing," adding "When young Cedar Waxwings molt, the pigment of their new feathers can be affected by the berries they eat." Looks as this particular young bird indulged generously, as evidenced in the beautiful berry-hued blush its feathers boast.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

