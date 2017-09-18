Photo: Young buck is all ears

Well hello there, young buck! This great shot, big ears and all, was taken by photographer Mark Heatherington in Jackson County, Oregon. Mark writes that this is a black-tailed deer (Odocoileus hemionus columbianus), the first fall buck, eating an acorn. "I estimate he is about 3.5 - 4 months old, and he was still with his mother," he adds.



