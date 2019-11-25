Photo: So that's what a young bald eagle looks like

Our photo of the day comes from Kodiak Island, Alaska.

Photographer Robert Gates took this wonderful shot on Kodiak Island, Alaska – and it's an eye-opener! First of all, it sure doesn't look like a miniature copy of it majestic parents ... but of course! That's not how the bird world works. Secondly, what's going on with that curious blue eye? Robert explains it all:

"Bald eagles take five years to transform into the familiar white head and tail. They have a nictitating membrane (inner eyelid) that provides protection as well as keeping the eyes moist and free of dust. The membrane slides horizontally every 3-4 seconds. It is transparent and does not interfere with sight."

