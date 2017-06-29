Photo: Yosemite's Tunnel View demands admiration

The historic scenic overlook offers expansive views of Yosemite Valley, El Capitan, Bridalveil Falls, and Half Dome.

It may be one of the most photographed views in the world, but no matter how many times one happens upon a photo from Yosemite National Park's Tunnel View overlook, it's always spectacular.

Don Quintana was visiting the park with his daughter and her friend when he took this beautiful photo. It was the friend's first time to Yosemite.

"It was sheer pleasure seeing my daughter’s friend's face when we stopped at Tunnel View. There is nothing like the moment when someone witnesses one of the greatest natural wonders of the world," Don writes. "Seeing her wide eyed, slack-jawed and speechless, l fully appreciated why we preserve and protect these lands. It is because future generations need to see these locations as untouched and preserved as possible. To be amazed, astounded and as she was, speechless."

"Mind you, both my daughter and her friend are 12 years old, they didn’t remain speechless for long," he adds. "But for that brief moment, it was priceless."

