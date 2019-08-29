Photo: Yosemite Valley draped in perfect light

Take one of the world's most beautiful places, add dappled sunlight, and voila.

As if Yosemite Valley weren't beautiful enough, photographer Rollie Rodriguez managed to be shooting with perfectly patchy clouds that allowed just enough sunlight to filter through, gorgeously spotlighting the features. Plus, that stunning waterfall and clever framing thanks to the manzanita tree ... it appears that heaven is actually located in California.

