Photo: Yellowstone is otherworldly in monochrome

Our photo of the day shows another side of the famed national park.

Photos of Yellowstone generally include expansive vistas, impressive geological features, fabulous wildlife, and no shortage of saturated color. In this photo by Anna Day? Not so much. Here Anna shows the landscape in black and white, and it takes on an entirely new character. Anna describes the image as, "snow, tundra, tree, Yellowstone," a minimalist caption that perfectly mimics the simple elegance of the landscape as seen through her lens.

