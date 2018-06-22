Photo: Yellowfin visits a candy-colored starburst of coral

Our photo of the day comes from Australia's Shiprock aquatic reserve.

I came for the fish, I stayed for the coral. What a world there is beneath the surface of the sea. Here, a yellowfin does a drive-by of an explosion of carijoa soft coral. Which is lovely, but to really explore the coral one sees what a spectacular organism it is. It is a riot of snowflake florets bursting forth from tangerine branches, all of which you can see more clearly in the photo by John Turnbull on Flickr. And in fact, viewing his whole album of photos from shore diving off Port Hacking, in the Shiprock aquatic reserve, is an incredible armchair journey worth taking.

