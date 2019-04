Our photo of the day comes from Atascadero, California.

This sweet little warbler appears to be patiently braving the rain ... which is what birds do. Thanks to their mostly waterproof feathers, it's all in a (rainy) day's work. Thank you to photographer Rick Derevan for sharing the photo in our TreeHugger Flickr pool.

