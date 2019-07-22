Photo: World's most handsome falcon

Our photo of the day comes from the wilds of California.

What a stunning male peregrine falcon this is, photographed by DeeDee Gollwitzer somewhere in California. He is so beautiful; so poised, and what an expressive face! DeeDee agrees, writing, "This is the most handsome Peregrine Falcon I have ever laid my eyes on. He is so well groomed with such incredible coloring and near perfect feathers."

