Photo: World's cutest beetle makes an encore

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of Ecuador.

We have shown this kind of beetle before, but can you blame us for sharing another image – I mean, look at how cute this beetle is! It was photographed by Andreas Kay, who writes:

"This cute and colorful little beetle was filmed in the Amazon rainforest of Ecuador. It is about 6 mm in length and belongs to the genus Chlamisus or Fulcidax in the leaf beetle family Chrysomelidae, Cryptocephalinae. These warty beetles are supposed to mimic caterpillar droppings, which gives them an advantage in the struggle for survival by protecting them from being eaten by birds, but which caterpillar leaves shiny fuchsia and purple droppings?"

