Photo: The world according to squirrels

Our photo of the day comes from San Luis Obispo, California.

Have you ever wondered what's going on in the mind of a squirrel? OK, so maybe it's find nut, bury nut, find nut, bury nut. But given the noble gaze of the sweet member of the family Sciuridae shown here as photographed by loren chipman, it surely seems like there's more going on in there. Loren writes: "This Squirrel and I spent quite a long time sitting in the sun, contemplating Nature and the World. Or, at least the squirrel was."

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

