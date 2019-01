Our photo of the day comes from Oregon's Cascade Mountains.

You know how kids always draw trees with holes that have a bird looking out? I guess there's a reason, as evidenced in this completely charming photo of an acorn woodpecker taken by Mark Heatherington.

