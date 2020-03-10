Photo: Wood mouse is the cutest mouse in all of mouseland

Our photo of the day is a study in adorable.

Photographer David Genney didn't explain the details behind this shot of a wood mouse (Apodemus sylvaticus), but who needs a backstory when you have the cutest mouse ever? Big ears, darling hands, and puppy dog eyes are the icing on the cake for this cutie, who is making us feel all Beatrix Potter.

