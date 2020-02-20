Photo: Wood duck shows off Mother Nature's flamboyant side

Our photo of the day comes from somewhere in Quebec.

The Cornell Lab of Ornithology describes the wood duck as "one of the most stunningly pretty of all waterfowl." And who can debate that? Exhibit A: This charming fellow photographed by Lucie.Pepin1. The males of the species are iridescent in a rainbow of shades, with ornate patterns on most feathers. Meanwhile, the females are elegant if not more demure in looks, with beautiful patterns, a white teardrop circling the eye, and a vibrant flash of blue on the wings. Well done, wood ducks, well done.

