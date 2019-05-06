Photo: Wood duck proves Mother Nature's flair for drama

Our photo of the day reveals the wonderful frippery of waterfowl.

Some birds come in muted tones and blend into the scenery. Then there's the wood duck. Dramatic, ornate, iridescent, and all decked out as if preparing for waterfowl fashion week. As photographer Christina Anne M notes, "Best thing about living in a waterfront house - I have Wood Ducks here everyday!"

