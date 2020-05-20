Photo: Wood duck and her darling ducklings

Our photo of the day comes from Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania.

Sure, male wood ducks may get all the flashy colors and flambuoyance, but you know what the females get? A train of adorable ducklings to follow them about, as wonderfully illustrated in this photo taken by

Richard Liebert.

