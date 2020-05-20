Reader's Photos
Photo: Wood duck and her darling ducklings
Sustainability with sass
Mother wood duck and six adorable ducklings
credit: Richard Liebert / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from Eagles Mere, Pennsylvania.

Sure, male wood ducks may get all the flashy colors and flambuoyance, but you know what the females get? A train of adorable ducklings to follow them about, as wonderfully illustrated in this photo taken by
Richard Liebert.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

Team Treehugger
May 20, 2020

