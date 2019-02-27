Photo: Wild horse kissed by frost

Our photo of the day comes from Alberta, Canada.

I was so entranced by this magnificent creature, photographed by Tony LePrieur, that I had to try and find some background – "are wild horses in Alberta a 'thing'?" I wondered. Sure enough, wild horses in Alberta are a thing. There is even a Wild Horses of Alberta Society, which describes itself as "the only nonprofit, volunteer member advocating on behalf of the wild horses who have no voice." If you love looking at wild horses, visit the site. And in the meantime, I'll leave you with the exquisite footage below. It really is breathtaking.

