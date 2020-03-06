Photo: Whitetail weasel steps out of a storybook

Our photo of the day comes from a magical place in Canada.

This photo of a whitetail weasel taken by Tony LePrieur doesn't even look real. We're half expecting this cutest of creatures to start telling us a story, as if he's the narrator of a children's book, right?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

