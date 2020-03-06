Reader's Photos
Photo: Whitetail weasel steps out of a storybook
Environmental carpe diem
whitetail weasel
credit: Tony LePrieur / Flickr

Our photo of the day comes from a magical place in Canada.

This photo of a whitetail weasel taken by Tony LePrieur doesn't even look real. We're half expecting this cutest of creatures to start telling us a story, as if he's the narrator of a children's book, right?

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger's Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

Team Treehugger
March 6, 2020

