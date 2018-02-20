Photo: White-tailed deer considers the snow

Our wintry photo of the day comes from Calgary, Canada.

Up to its torso in snow, this beautiful white-tailed deer appears perfectly content to pause and rummage a bit. Fortunately, deer are well-equipped for such frigid situations, thanks to a very effective winter coat, extra fat for the winter, and a lower metabolic rate, among other clever seasonal adaptations. But regardless of its winter tools, we're guessing spring will be welcomed.

Photo by Tony LePrieur, taken in Carburn Park. Calgary.

