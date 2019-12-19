Photo: White-tailed jackrabbit is a noble being

Our photo of the day comes from Queens Park Cemetery, Calgary, Canada.

Just look at this magnificent bundle of bunny! Or more specifically, a white-tailed jackrabbit (Lepus townsendii), which is actually a hare and not a bunny at all. With such wonderfully matched colors to the environment it would be easy to pass right by this majestic guy, but that noble and knowing face makes him a creature not to miss.

Photo: Tony LePrieur.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group. Alternatively, send it to photos@treehugger.com with "photo of the day" in the subject line.

