Photo: White-tailed jackrabbit considers the snow

2 of 1169
Whitetail jackrabbit

credit: Tony LePrieur/Flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
November 13, 2017

2 of 1169

Our photo of the day comes from Queens Park Cemetery in Calgary, Canada.

Also known as a prairie hare or white jack, the white-tailed jackrabbit (Lepus townsendii) is a generally solitary hare wonderfully designed for speed. Its ability to sprint up to 40 miles per hour and leap a wow-worthy 10 feet is impressive, especially considering its size; up to 26 inches in length and almost 10 pounds. The beauty pictured above was photographed Tony LePrieur.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK