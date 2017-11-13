Photo: White-tailed jackrabbit considers the snow

Our photo of the day comes from Queens Park Cemetery in Calgary, Canada.

Also known as a prairie hare or white jack, the white-tailed jackrabbit (Lepus townsendii) is a generally solitary hare wonderfully designed for speed. Its ability to sprint up to 40 miles per hour and leap a wow-worthy 10 feet is impressive, especially considering its size; up to 26 inches in length and almost 10 pounds. The beauty pictured above was photographed Tony LePrieur.

