Photo: White-tailed jackrabbit chills in the snow

The white-tailed jackrabbit (Lepus townsendii), also known as the prairie hare or simply, white jack, was photographed in Calgary's Queen's Park Cemetery by regular contributor Tony LePrieur. Extra props for looking so distinguished while hiding in the snow.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on Flickr and add your pictures to the group.

