Photo: White Mountains hold an ancient secret

Our photo of the day comes from the wild landscapes of Eastern California.

Rising over 14,000 feet in elevation, the White Mountain range of California towers over Eastern California's Owens Valley, facing their more famous neighbors, the Sierra Nevadas. In this photo by Rollie Rodriguez, we get a clue as to the origin of their name.

While the White Mountains may not be known to everyone, they should be because of this: They are home to the Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest. This very special collection of trees contains some of the oldest living trees on the planet. One such stalwart survivor, Methuselah, is a 4,851-year-old bristlecone pine, that for years held the record as the oldest known non-clonal organism on Earth. For its safety (and because humans are jerks), its location remains a secret ... but just knowing it is nestled in those glorious mountains is good enough for me.

