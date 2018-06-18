Photo: White-faced ibises dance across the sky

What's better than a lone ibis in flight?

With their long legs and slender necks, wading birds are some of the most elegant animals around. Add in some flashes of scarlet, exuberantly graceful bills, and the remarkable in-flight choreography of these white-faced ibises and we've got a virtual bird ballet.

Thank you to photographer Sam McMillan for getting up early to get this lovely shot at the Yolo Bypass Wildlife Area, bravo!

