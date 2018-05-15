Photo: White-crowned sparrow sings its heart our

Our photo of the day comes from beautiful Morro Bay, California.

While I would half expect to hear Pavarotti's voice issuing forth from this earnest white-crowned sparrow (Zonotrichia leucophrys), a full-throated sparrow call is almost just as fun. According to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the song of the white-crowned sparrow is one of the most-studied sounds in all of animal behavior. "Different subspecies across the country sing clearly different songs," they write, "but they’re all recognizable by the sweet, whistling introduction, a succession of jumbled whistles, and a buzz or trill near the end." As you can hear in the video below.

Thank you to photographer Rick Derevan for the sweet shot.

