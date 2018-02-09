Photo: Where wild mustangs rule the range

Our photo of the day comes from Adobe Valley, California.

"Few things invoke images of the Wild West like mustangs," writes Suzanne Hurt in The Wild Horses of the Mojave. "These fast-moving icons of an untamed, independent frontier have grabbed the American consciousness with an ethereal elusiveness akin to smoke rising from a just-doused campfire: the barest hint of their existence can stir the soul."

In looking at this photo by Rollie Rodriguez – consider our souls stirred.

Hurt writes that this California herd is comprised of around 230 horses and travels high into the Pizona Range in summers, and sometimes into upper elevations in the north end of the White Mountains; in winter, they migrate to lower elevations like the Adobe Valley, where this photo was taken.

